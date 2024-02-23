Thomas (Tommy) Moloney, Portroe

Killoran, Portroe

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on 22nd February 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Paddy Joe & Ann and his brother Martin.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila and his cherished daughter Sharon. Grandchildren Grace & Daniel. Brothers Michael, Pat-Joe & Sean, sister Christina, Sisters in law, brothers in law, Sharon’s partner Ian. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours , relatives and friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary Church, Portroe on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1 o’clock.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on the Portroe parish Facebook page.

Followed by burial in Castletown Graveyard.