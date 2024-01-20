Thomas (Tommy) Maher, Ballingarry, Tullaroan, and England

Thomas (Tommy) Maher, Main Street, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny and England.

Peacefully, on Thursday, 18th January 2024 at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Kitty, brothers Jimmy and Ned and his sister Bridie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his partner Pauline, son Ian, daughter Joanne and their mother Ann, grandchildren Seán, Rachel and Shannon, Joanne’s partner Jodie, his sister Mary Cotter, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode R95 Y443), on Monday, 22nd January 2024 from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm.

Cremation will take place on Tuesday, 23rd January at 12 noon in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. (Eircode P43 DD71).

