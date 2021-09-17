Thomas (Tommy) Horan, Drangan

Knockura, Drangan, Thurles.

Peacefully at his residence, September 16th 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ita, Daughters; Helena, Margaret, Ita, and Claudia, Sons; Tom, Michael, John, Pat, Paul and Edward, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Friday from 5 to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drangan.

