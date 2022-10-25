Thomas (Tommy) Hallinan, Clonmel

“Hill Ridge”, Russellstown, Kilmanahan, Clonmel.

Tommy passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his son Michael, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, family Helen (Dunne), Tom, John, Mary (Todd), Paddy, Gerry, Theresa (Needham) and Jody, brother Noel, sisters Rita, Ann, Nellie, Winnie and Berry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to Our Lady and St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click the tab FOURMILEWATER.