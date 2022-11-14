Thomas (Tommy) Foran

Dromard, formerly Abbey Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Tommy passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home on Sunday afternoon, in the presence of his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brother Fr Peter and sisters Anne and Sinéad. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughters Jackie and Kerina, sons Thomas, Nigel and Peter, sisters Mary and Tisa, grandchildren Ciara, Niamh, Daire, Jack, Graham, Kelan, Lennon, Bobby, Ollie, Riain and Danny, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Melanie, Susan and Tricia, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the YouTube link to follow.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.