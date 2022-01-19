Thomas (Tommy) Feighery, Nenagh and Toomevara

Sue Ryder House Nenagh & late of Templedowney Toomevara.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Sally & Jack, brothers Paddy, Joe, Liam, Noel & Jimmy and his sister Roma.

Will be sadly missed by his loving sisters and brothers Pauline, John, Brendan, Margaret & Paul. Aunt Terry and uncle Jack, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews cousins, neighbours, the residents of Sue Ryder Nenagh and friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 7 to 8.30.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & wearing of face coverings.

Remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by private Cremation.

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral Mass may view the livestream on www.nenaghparish.ie

