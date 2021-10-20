Thomas “Tommy” Collins, Nenagh

Belleen, Nenagh.

October 19th 2021, following a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret Collins, brother Paddy and sister Betty (Egan).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Nuala Nealon, sisters Mary (Flynn), Ann (Lowney), Phil (O’Regan) and Theresa (Dowling), his brothers Jimmy, John, Michael and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving on Thursday via Hogan’s Pass, to Carrig Church, Ballycommon for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in Killodiernan Cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the Go Live Stream Facebook page.

