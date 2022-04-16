Thomas (Tommy) Coffey, Kilsheelan

Ballyboe, Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary.

Tommy (in his 94th year) passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Greenhills Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday morning.

Beloved husband of Nora, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Madelaine & Mena, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Sunday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook Page.

Burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Tommy’s family encourages the wearing of face masks during the reposing in the Funeral Parlour.