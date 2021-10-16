Thomas ‘Tom’ White Snr., Nenagh

Lissatunny & late of Knockinpierce, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home on 15/10/2021 surrounded by his faithful and loving wife Margaret & his family.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Carrie and Dick, Sister Eileen, brothers Eamon, Paul. Billy and John.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Margaret and his family Michelle, Tom & Bernie. His 10 cherished Grandchildren, Son in law Noel and partners Willie and Mary Jane. Brothers and sisters, His Aunt Mary. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours , relatives and his many friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his daughter Bernie Hogan’s Home at Tulla Capparoe (E45 VF98) this Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & face coverings.

His remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines on Monday for Requiem mass at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream on the ( Link to follow).

House private on Monday morning please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence