Thomas (Tom) Wall, Clonmel and Waterford

Albert Street, Clonmel, and formerly Toureen, Nire Valley, Co Waterford.

Tom passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Pre-deceased by his wife Mary.

He will be sadly missed by his sons Anthony, Declan, Ben and Mark, daughters Theresa, Geraldine and Rita, grandchildren Dorothy, Peter, Robert, Andrew, Lucy, Freddie, Lily Anne, Amelia, Doireann, Sean, Emily, Henry, Caoimhe, Billy, Helen and Danny, sister Brigid (Barry), Peg (Wall) and family, extended family, Sophie, Jim, Derek, Nick, Debbie, Jenny, Jackie, Barry & Sarah, nephews, nieces and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in The Nire Cemetery, Co Waterford.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.