Thomas (Tom) Veale, Clonmel

Glen Oaks Close, and formerly of Elm Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Died peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on 5th March 2022.

Husband of the late Ann Veale nee Roche.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael, Willie and Thomas, daughters Mary, Janie, Lizzie, and Annmarie and their partners, grandchildren, brother Martin, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6pm to 8pm.

Tom’s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church on Tuesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family request that masks are worn during the reposing at the Funeral Home.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence