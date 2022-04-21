Thomas (Tom) Traynor, Clonmel

Bella Vista, Western Road, Clonmel.

The sad loss of Tom Traynor occurred following a short illness in the early hours of Wednesday 20th April 2022.

Pre-deceased by his dad Tom and brother William, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, children Derek, Ciara and Dara, loved by his mother Eileen, brothers Donal and Philip and sister Rosemary.

He will be deeply missed by his daughter-in-law Aislinn, sons-in-law Ross and Chris and four beautiful grandchildren Thomas, Darren, Macy and Max, sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and deeply mourned by his wide circle of supportive friends and colleagues.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday afternoon from 3.00pm to 6.00pm (Eircode E91 NV99).

Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

