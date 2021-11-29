Thomas (Tom) Sayers, Fethard

St Patrick’s Place, Fethard

November 28th 2021, in his 90th year, in the loving care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Liam and Jim, his sisters Rita, Chris, Nan, Monica, Peg and Patsy, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Tom’s Funeral Mass will be held in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Wednesday at 11.30 followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard.

The Mass can be watched online at www.fethardabbey.com

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Friends of St Joseph’s Hospital Clonmel.

