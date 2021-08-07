Thomas (Tom) Ryan (Darby), Dublin & Toomevara

Clondalkin, Co. Dublin and late of Knockane, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary.

August 6th 2021 (peacefully), beloved husband of the late Noreen.

Deeply regretted by his loving son and daughters, Jane, Michael, Angela, Teresa and Rita, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild, sister Mary, sister in law Eileen, brother in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Removal this Monday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Funeral afterwards to Ballinree Cemetery, Co Tipperary to arrive for approximately 2.45pm.

Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings with maximum of 50 people in the church.

Mass can be viewed on following link: http://www.clondalkinparish.com/.

