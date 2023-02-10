Thomas “Tom” O’Connor, Ballyporeen and Drinagh

Barrabue, Ballyporeen, Cahir and formerly of Currabue, Drinagh, West Cork

Peacefully in the Exceptional care of the nurses and staff of Mallow General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family in his 95th year.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bríd, his siblings John-Joe, Hanna, Michael, Paddy, Con and Bernie. Dear Dad of Pat, Tim, Tom, Mary, Norma, Breda, Bernie and Derry and loving brother of Margaret McSweeney and Dermot. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in-law, sons in-law, sisters in-law, his cherished 26 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in his home on Saturday evening from 4pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be Live-streamed on Churchservices/TV Ballyporeen.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Mallow General Hospital or Motor Neuron Association.

House private on Sunday morning please.