Thomas (Tom), O’Connell, Kilcommon

Knockbrittas, Kilcommon, Thurles

April 27th 2021. Suddenly at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving nephews and nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Removal this Friday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’ clock, with burial afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery.

In line with government guidelines attendance is restricted to 25 family members, please adhere to social distancing and face coverings.

