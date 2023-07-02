Thomas Tom Holland, Nenagh

Ashley Park Ardcroney Nenagh

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Pattersons Nursing home Roscrea.

Predeceased by his beloved grandsons Mikey & Kian.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Ann and his family Carmel, Michael, Colm, Geraldine & Edel, Sister Mary, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Daughter in law Jackie, sons in law Cathal & Kirk, Nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives, and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm until 7pm.

Remains to arrive at St.Patrick’s Church Puckane on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 12noon, followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.