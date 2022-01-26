Thomas “Tom” Duggan, Carrick on Suir and London

Pill Road, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of London.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Parlour, Carrick on Suir on Thursday evening from 5.30 to 7 o’clock.

Removal on Friday morning to St Nicholas Church, Carrick on Suir, for Requiem Mass at 10.30 followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

