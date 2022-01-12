Thomas ‘Tom’ Carr, Hollyford

Thomas ‘Tom’ Carr

Boolanunane, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary. January 12th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the kind and tender care of the staff of Cluain Arann Nursing Unit, Tipperary Town.

Predeceased by his sisters Peg, Biddy and Anna, brothers Pat, Ailbe and Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Esther, daughters Bríd, Noreen O’Brien (Tipperary) and Colette McGrath (Cork), sons Vincent and Francis, sons-in-law Brian O’Brien and Vincent McGrath, daughters-in-law Siobhán Ryan and Elaine Cahill, adored grandchildren Anna, David, Robert, Mark, Hugh, Evie, Ava, Patrick, Gavin, Faye and Ultan, brothers Ned and John, sisters Josie, Kathleen, Mary, Teresa, Sr. Nora and Betty, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at White’s Funeral Home Cappawhite on Friday evening from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Joseph’s Church Hollyford.

Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Those attending the funeral services are reminded to adhere to Government and HSE guidelines and advice and to social distancing rules.

