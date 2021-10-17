Thomas (Tom) Butler, Templetuohy

Toher, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 16th of October 2021, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Rena, Daughters, Margaret, Mary and Paula, sons in law, Colin and Pat, Brothers, Sisters, Grandchildren, Connor, Hannah, Niall, Ben and Rory,

Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, Relatives and Friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday Evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy on Tuesday Morning at 11.30 am.

Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford care Centre C/o Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore.

