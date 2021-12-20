Thomas “Tom” Barrett, Fethard

The Green, Fethard.

December 19th 2021 – peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Pre deceased by his baby daughter Joanne and his brothers Michael and Pat.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Thérèse, his sons Richard, Michael, Kieran and Ted, his daughter in law Laura and beloved granddaughter Emma, his brothers and sisters Richie, Kevin, Carol Anne and Siobhan, mother in law Bid, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Thomas’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Wednesday at 11.30am in compliance with current restrictions followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass can be watched online at fethardabbey.com .

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to PSPA Ireland (pspaireland.ie)

