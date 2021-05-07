Thomas (Tom) Ambrose, Clonmel and Newcastlewest

Melview, Clonmel and formerly of Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

5 May 2021

Retired teacher Clonmel CBS High School, former Mayor of Clonmel, Chairman of South Tipperary County Council, Chairman of the South Eastern Health Board, and UCD Board Member.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Nora and Thomas, brother Sean, brother-in-law William O’Gorman, and sister-in-law Pearl (nee McAdam) Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, children Tom, Maria, Kevin, Norah, Siobhan and Patrick, brothers Canon James (Seamus), Patrick and Michael, sisters Kathy, Ann, Teresa and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law Caitriona and Bim, sons-in-law Kevin and Nelson, adored grandfather of Conor, Sarah, Lorcan, Thomas, Zoe-Joan, Stephen and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues and many friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace.

Tom’s funeral will arrive at St Peter & Paul’s Church at 1.45pm on Sunday for a private Funeral Mass at 2pm which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences at the bottom of this page or send condolences by the traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Clonmel Daffodil Day and/or Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital. House private please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

