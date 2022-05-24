Thomas (Thos) McCormack, Cloughjordan

McDonagh Avenue, Cloughjordan & late of Brownstown, Cloughjordan.

Peacefully at home on May 21st 2022.

Predeceased by his beloved mother Margaret , sisters Ann, Peg & Kathleen, brothers Johnny, Martin & Christy.

Will be sadly missed by his loving brother Malachy (Glenamaddy) & sister Eileen (Modreeney)), Sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews, extended family, relatives neighbours and friends.

May Thos Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 to arrive at SS. Michaels & John’s Church, Cloughjordan at 8.30.

Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 followed by burial in the Church grounds.

Livestream of the Mass can be viewed on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.