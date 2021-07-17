Thomas (Taudy) Ryan, Newtown and Silvermines

Upper Garranmore, Newtown, Nenagh and late of the Silvermines.

Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary (Mulqueen), son in law Patrick, Granddaughter’s Rebecca and Victoria. Brothers & sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Taudy Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a reposing for family and friends will take place in Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday from 5 o’clock to 6.30.

His remains will arrive to Youghalarra Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Youghalarra Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended, but cannot may view the livestream on the Portroe-Burgess-Youghal YouTube page.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

House private please.

