Thomas Stuart Murray, Fethard & Belfast

Thomas Stuart Murray

Cahir Road, Redcity, Fethard , Co Tipperary and formerly of Duneden Park, Ardoyne, Belfast, Co Antrim (peacefully at home).

Predeceased by his wife Bernadette. Father to and deeply regretted by Fergal, Helen, Meaveen, Fionnuala and Senan, his loved and adored grandchildren Sorcha, Fionnán, Caoimhe, Oisín, Aoife, Eanna, Senan, Aodhan, Darragh, Odhrán and Róisín, sisters Frances Barry (Belfast) and Elizabeth Mullan (Sydney NSW), daughters in law, sons in law, nephews, nieces, large circle of life long friends, neighbours and his carer Arlene. May he rest in peace.

In accordance with current regulations, the Funeral Mass on Wednesday ,June 30th, in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11am, will be private for family only.

It can be viewed live online at parishchurch.net.

Messages of support and sympathy for the family can be left on the Condolences page of RIP.ie.

Burial will take place, after Mass, in Calvary Cemetery.

