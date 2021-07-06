Thomas Rooney, Ballina & London

Thomas Rooney

4 Cnoc Ard Mews, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, formerly of London, England. Peacefully at his residence.

Sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Jackie and Lisa, son Anthony, son in law Mark, daughter in law Kerry and grandchildren.

Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Thomas’s Funeral will be private.

Reposing will take place at his residence on Tuesday evening 6th of July from 6- 8pm for family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday the 7th at 11:30am in Our Lady and St. Lua’s Church, Ballina followed by a private family cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

The funeral mass can be live-streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish/

If you wish to express your condolences to Thomas’s family please do so in the condolence section below.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to palliative care Milford hospice.

The family wish to offer their sincere thanks to the palliative care nurses at Milford Hospice for their loving care and attention to Thomas.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

