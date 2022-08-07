Thomas O’Connor, Thurles

Ballyvadlea, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family, August 6th 2022.

Thomas (Tommy), deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, daughters; Mairéad and Catherine, son in law Chris, grandchildren; Cathal, Clodagh, Donncha, Daniel; sister Margaret; brothers: Jim, Mickey, Pat and Philly, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Sunday August 7th from 5pm with prayers at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday August 8th in The Church of The Nativity, Cloneen at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.