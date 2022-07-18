Thomas Michael (Tom) Ryan, Cashel and Clonmel

Ré Nua, Our Lady’s Campus, Cashel and Powerstown, Clonmel,

Tom passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin on Saturday evening surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved son of Tommy and Ger, he will be sadly missed by his loving parents, sister Amy, Amy’s partner Stephen, niece Maya, aunts, uncles, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish website www.powerstownchurch.com.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Ré Nua Residential Disability Service, Cashel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.