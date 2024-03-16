Thomas McCormack, Horse and Jockey.

Curraheen, Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

Passed unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family.

He was in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Johanna, brothers Patrick (Big-Pat) and Eddie. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; brothers Seamus, John, Joseph and Pascal, sisters Helen and Mary, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Peggy, Mary and Gemma, cousins, Hospital of the Assumption community, close friend and fellow resident Murty.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, March 18th, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey, on Tuesday, 19th March, at 11am for requiem mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

May He Rest In Peace.