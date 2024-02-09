Thomas McCarthy, Fethard

Mobarnane, Moyglass, Fethard

February 7th 2024.

Deeply loved and forever missed, Thomas will always be remembered by his parents Elizabeth and Patrick, his brothers Michael, Patrick, William and Damien, his sisters Kathleen and Helen, his nieces Savannah, Kelsey, Cheyanne and Molly Mae, his nephews Jimmy, Johnny, Mikey and Michael, brother in law Johnny, sisters in law Melissa and Jenny and all of his relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm.

Thomas’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The mass will be streamed on churchcamlive.ie Moyglass