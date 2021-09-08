Thomas Maher, Thurles

Boulea, The Commons, Thurles.

Reposing in Ronan’s Funeral Home Ballingarry on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal from his home on Friday morning to the Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Pre-deceased by his wife Brigid and sisters Maureen and Noreen.

Missed by his children Angela, Pat, Tomas, John and Paul, son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Fiona, Catherine, Teresa and Catherine.

Grandchildren Aoife, Sean, Caroline, Michelle, Emily, Aisling, Aine, Jack, James,

sisters Christina, Alice and Teresa. Brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

