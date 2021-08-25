Thomas Kevin, Nenagh

Thomas Kevin

Woodview Close, Nenagh & late of Bulfin Crescent. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his beloved son Alan & parents Ger and Ina. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine and sons Mark, Paul, Ian & Brian. Grandchildren Mya, Callum, Hayley, Aaliya and Alex. Sister Margaret and brothers Michael, Gerard, Noel & Liam. Aunts Mary, Teresa & Patricia. Brother in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends. May Tommy Rest In Peace.

A reposing for family and friends will take place this Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm to 7pm.

His remains will arrive to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Friday for his Requiem mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of Mass on nenaghparish.ie or listen on Radio at 106.2 Fm.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Condolences can be left in the section below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence