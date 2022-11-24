Thomas Keogh, Herbertstown

Ballinaschoola, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick.

Tom passed away at his residence on November 23rd 2022.

Predeceased by his infant daughter Edel.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, daughter Lauraine, sons Aidrian & his wife Michelle, Shane & his partner Niamh, Daryl and his partner Lorraine and James, brothers Eddie, Patrick & Joseph, sisters Maura, Angela & Geraldine, brother in law, sisters in law, his 9 grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, family relatives and friends.

Tom will be reposing at Davern’s Funeral Home Hospital, Co. Limerick (V35XV96) this Friday from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Funeral cortége will arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown on Saturday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Hospital cemetery.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.