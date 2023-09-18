Thomas Kennedy, Rearcross

Knockfune, Rearcross, Newport.

15th September 2023 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Ann and brother of the late Josephine.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers Flan and Michael, sisters Nuala, Chris and Catherine, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving on Wednesday to the Sacred Heart Church Killoscully for Requiem Mass at 11.30 which can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/ballinahinch-killoscully-parish

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.