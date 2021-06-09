Thomas Jones, Giants grave Clonmel.

Deeply missed by wife Kathleen, children Brian, Lisa, Robert, Neil. Grandchildren Conor, Daniel, Oisin, Ella, Hannah and Abigail and extended family and friends.

Thomas’s Funeral will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan on Thursday at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society or South Tipperary Hospice Movement.