Thomas Healy, Clonmel.

Ballynattin, Clerihan, Clonmel.

Tom passed away peacefully in the wonderful tender care of the staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home, Mocklershill, Fethard on Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was the much loved brother of Josie O’Halloran and Sr Loretta (L.S.P.). He will be sadly missed by his nieces Sinéad (O’Halloran) and Margaret (Delahunty), nephew P.J. (O’Halloran), grand-nephews and grandnieces Alan, Gavin, Riain, Cillian, Tiernan, Carmel, Niamh, Aoife, Amy, Richie and Heather, great-grand nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12pm in St Michael’s Church, Clerihan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Michael’s Church livestream service at https://www.churchcamlive.ie/clerihan-parish/.

Family flowers only please.

May He Rest in Peace