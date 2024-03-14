Thomas Francis Cordial, Roscrea

Cluain Ard, Roscrea and formerly of Gloster, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents James and Mary, brothers Michael, Sylvester and Robin and sister Johanna.

Beloved husband of Mary and wonderful father to sons David and Paul. Sadly missed by daughters-in-law Martha and Jean, grandchildren Sophie, Tom, Jamie and Jack. Much loved brother of Louisa, Seamus and John, brother-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law Nuala, Annie and Georgina, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday afternoon at 2.00pm (Travelling down Limerick Street) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice.