Thomas Cyril Cahalan B.C.L, New York, Waterford, Dublin & Nenagh

Barrister at Law, Attorney at Law, New York (retired).

Late of Thomas Street, Waterford and formerly of Dublin and Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary.

Died Tuesday 20th December 2022, suddenly at home (R.I.P).

Deeply regretted by his much loved and loving husband Nicky, will be sadly missed by his brothers Milo, Francis, Raymond, Seamus and Leo, sisters Maeve, Brid, Mildred, Margaret and Deirdre, Nicky’s sister Chrissy and husband Tommy, Aunties Teresa and a Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Thomas’s Funeral Service will be held in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6W HY98 at 2.30pm, on Tuesday 27th of December 2022, all are welcome.

Thomas’s Funeral Service can be viewed by following the link below; http://www.vimeo.com/event/153499.

The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Mass cards can be posted to Luke Hennessy Funeral Directors, St. Ursula’s Tce, Waterford.