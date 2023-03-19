Thomas Callanan, Thurles

The Bungalow, Ardbawn, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his wife Phina, children Con, Mary, Elizabeth, Michael, Thomas and Margaret, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Mary, brothers John and Con, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of Assumption, Thurles at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Killinan Graveyard, Thurles.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Center.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.