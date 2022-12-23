Thomas Bourke, Templemore

Late of Kilduff, Killea, Templemore.

23rd of December 2022, peacefully in the tender care of Acorn Lodge.

Deeply regretted by his sister Ann, nephew Seamus, niece Margaret, niece in law Fiona, nephew in law Johnny, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives’ neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his nephew Seamus’s residence, Lahesseragh, Killea E41 FW11 this Saturday from 2pm to 6pm.

Removal on Sunday Christmas Day to St. James Church Killea for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com