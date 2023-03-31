Thomas Anthony Ryan, Manchester and Killenaule

Manchester & late of Graystown, Killenaule & Tipperary GAA.

13th March 2023, after a long illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Simone & Chantal, sons Adrian, Michael, Stuart, Trevor, Nigel & Graham, grandchildren, brother Patrick, sisters Jenny (Ryan) & Ella (Sheehy) Cashel, Teresa (Fleming) Nenagh & Patricia (Lawler) Limerick, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule (E41 HH66), this Saturday evening from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.