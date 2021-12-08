Thomas Allen, Holycross

Whiteford, Holycross.

Thomas predeceased by his sister Rose, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Sean, Mick and Martin, daughters Marie and Frances, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers John and Dennis, sisters Chrissie, Mary, Biddy, Tessie and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Thomas’ funeral cortege will arrive at Holycross Abbey on Friday morning at 11am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in Holycross Cemetery.

For those who cannot attend the Mass, it will be streamed online at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence