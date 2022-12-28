Therese Maher (Nee Doolan), Templemore

Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

28th of December 2022.

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Paddy, sons, Kevin and Fergus, daughters Yvonne, louise and Annette, brothers Frank and Jimmy, sister Eileen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday Evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence Can be left at www.ejgrey.com.