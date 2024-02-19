Therese Ely nee O’Donovan

Garranroe, Thurles and formerly of Church Street, Toomevara.

Peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Jack and Maura. Therese will be sadly missed by her loving husband Gerard, devoted daughter Ancuta and her beloved grand-daughter Mia. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary and Eileen, brothers Michael and John, aunts Peggy (Connolly) and Bríd (Meaney), niece Ruth, nephews John and Rory, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Moyne.