Theresa Reddan (née Walsh) – Cloughjordan

The death has occurred of Theresa Reddan (née Walsh).

Main Street and Templemore Road, Cloughjordan, Tipperary.

Theresa, wife of the late Tony.

Deeply Regretted by her loving daughters Ann, Jacqueline and Catherine, son John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers John and Peadar, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday evening 5pm – 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at SS. Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.