Theresa Clyne née McDonnell, Dublin and Nenagh

Lucan Lodge Nursing Home and formerly of Cushlawn Park, Tallaght, Dublin and Castlecranna, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Connally Hospital Blanchardstown, surrounded by her loving family. Special mention to all the staff in Lucan Lodge Nursing Home for all the love and care shown to Theresa.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Gary.

Very sadly missed by her loving family. Mother to Paul, loving sister to Ann and Joe, brother-in-law, Sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and all her friends in Lucan Lodge. Special mention for her friend Patsy.

Theresa will be reposing in Stafford’s Funeral Home Ballyfermot on Wednesday from 2pm to 5pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Rowlagh Clondalkin arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed with Cremation service in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 11.30

You can view Theresa’s’ Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am, by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-heart-of-mary-rowlagh

To view Theresa’s cremation service on Thursday at 11.30am please click on to the following link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html