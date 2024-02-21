Tess Whelan nee Mcloughlin, Nenagh

St. Conlans Road, Nenagh.

Peacefully on Feb 20th 2024 surrounded by her family in the care of the Matron & staff at Rivervale Home Nenagh.

Predeceased by her siblings Ger, Tony, Peter, Paddy, Mary & most recently by her brother Gabriel.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Murty and cherished family Clair, Paul, Emir, Ann & Chris. Sister Margaret & brother Noel. Grandchildren Dayna, Ava, Niamh, Amy, Tom, Aoife, Andrew & Hugh. Great-grandchildren Zara & Rory. Daughter in law Kathy, sons in law Tommy & Ger. Sisters in law, nieces, nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Tess Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11. Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.