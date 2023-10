Tess Ryan Coolbawn, Drombane, Thurles, Co Tipperary Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Padre Pio Nursing Home Holycross. Pre-deceased by her husband James. Sadly missed by her son William and daughter Katrina (Rochford), grandchildren Katie, Therese, Sarah and Grace, daughter in law Mary, son in law Pat, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O’Dwyers funeral home Upperchurch on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s church Drombane.

Funeral mass on Monday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in Kilvalure cemetery. https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/