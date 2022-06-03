Tess Maher née Anglim, Fethard

Coolanure, Fethard.

June 3rd 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.

Pre deceased by her husband Gus and her brother and sisters (Tess is the last of the Anglim family).

Deeply regretted by her daughters Yvonne, Elaine and Angela, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Moyglass Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/augustinianabbey

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Palliative Care Team.