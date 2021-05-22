Terry Gleeson, Nenagh

McDonagh Street, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the management & staff of St. Conlans home Nenagh.

Predeceased by his parents John & Anna, Sister Bunty, brother Jack and nephew Conor.

Loving aunt to Annette, John, Seamus, Jim, Roisin, Annemarie, Sinead and Emma.

Will be sadly missed also by her sister in law Nora, extended family, her very kind neighbours, her great carers and many friends.

May Terry Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Her remains will arrive to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Requiem mass this Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of her service on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2FM.

Condolences can be left in the section below, the family would like to for you understanding at this time.

